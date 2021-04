Tunis/Tunisia — 112,254 Tunisian healthcare workers and elderly people have been administered the COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination drive last March 13.

9,493 people were vaccinated on April 7, and 3,988 have already received their second shot of the vaccine, according to the latest data released Thursday by the Health Ministry.

Besides, over 967 thousand people have registered so far on the evax.tn platform.