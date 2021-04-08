South Africa: Hounding of Isindebele Activist At Midrand Mall Speaks Volumes About Our Ingrained Apartheid Legacy

opinion

It is about time that South Africans start celebrating their diverse cultures and people. There is nothing as revolting as witnessing our cultures being trampled upon locally, while they are celebrated more abroad than at home. The same applies to our cultural icons, who we tend to celebrate when they are at their deathbeds or from their graves.

It is often said that "clothes maketh the man". This antique saying seems to find more resonance in the modern age of materialism, where people are judged by whatever trendy clothes they wear. However, it stands to reason that whoever does the judging must be prepared to be judged as well. This, in a way, betrays the absence of a clear-cut answer to what or how clothes make a man. The point is that the acceptability of clothes worn depends on a variety of factors which include the wearer and the setting - i.e. time, place and occasion. In brief, context matters.

This conundrum was aptly illustrated by the recent debacle involving the Ndebele activist and author, Thando Mahlangu, who was hounded out of a shopping mall in Midrand for wearing an isiNdebele outfit.

Understandably, the incident drew a torrent of backlash...