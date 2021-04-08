Egypt: Presidential Decree Approves Re-Allocation Lands to Development Projects

8 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi issued a decree approving the re-allocation of state-owned lands in Khafr el Sheikh governorate to development and investment projects.

The decree was published in the gazette on Thursday.

MENA

