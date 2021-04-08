Western Sahara: A Sahrawi Delegation Meets With International Committee of the Red Cross in Geneva

Geneva (Switzerland) — A Sahrawi delegation headed by Sahrwai Minister delegate to Europe and UE, Ubbi Bucharaya along with POLISARIO´s representative to to Switzerland, Omeima Mahamud held an extensive meeting on Tuesday with prominent officials of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) at its headquarters in Geneva to discuss the situation in the Western Sahara, particularly in the territories under Moroccan occupation.

They briefed the ICRC on the latest's developments in Western Sahara mainly new circumstances resulting from the resumption of the war, which require the urgent intervention of this international organization, taking into account the escalation of the repression and the acts of reprisal of the Moroccan occupation authorities against the Sahrawi civilians.

The meeting also addressed the precarious conditions in which the Saharawi activist Sultana Sidbrahim Jaya finds herself in the city of Bojador, who continues to suffer daily acts of reprisal and mistreatment, as well as the situation of the Saharawi political prisoner of the Gdeim Izik Group, Mohamed Lamín Haddi, who is on the verge of death behind bars in the Tifelt 2 prison, in Morocco, far from his homeland, like his compatriots who are victims of permanent violations of International Humanitarian Law. SPS