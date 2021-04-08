Western Sahara: An Algerian Delegation Withdraws From a Meeting Because of Maps That Include Western Sahara With Morocco

Algiers — An Algerian delegation withdrew last Sunday from a regional meeting of Middle East and North Africa customs directors in protest at maps displayed that included the map of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic with the territory of Morocco.

In a statement made public by the Director General of Algerian Customs, Nureddinne Khalidi, the Algerian official said that, "before the beginning of the meeting sessions, our delegation expressed its categorical rejection of the content of the documents presented by the Regional Office of Communications, which is headquartered in Morocco, and which included several illegal maps showing the map of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic as part of Morocco, in clear violation of international legality and relevant UN resolutions ".

The Director of Customs of Algeria asked the president of the meeting "to immediately withdraw the maps, as well as the annexes, communications or any other document, whether printed or electronic, that includes the territory of the Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic with Morocco, as otherwise, the Algerian delegation would withdraw from the meeting ".

Given the refusal of the president of the meeting to respond positively to Algeria's request, claiming that the meeting sessions will take this issue into account, and after the Moroccan representative clinging to his false allegations of the legitimacy of the maps, in clear violation of the UN resolutions, the Algerian delegation decided to leave the meeting and inform its president that they will not continue their participation in the meeting. SPS