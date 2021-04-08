Nigeria: We Did Not Torture Buhari's Driver to Death - DSS

8 April 2021
Leadership (Abuja)
By Ejike Ejike

Abuja — The Department of State Services (DSS) has denied ever detaining and torturing President Muhammadu Buhari's late official driver, Sa'idu Afaka, to death.

LEADERSHIP recall that Afaka had died on Tuesday at the Aso Rock clinic after what the presidency called prolonged illness.

DSS in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, said: "the Department of State Services (DSS) denies the misleading news by Saharareporters that it tortured Sa'idu Afaka, the president's official driver to death.

"While the said driver was never arrested or detained by the Service, it is a known fact that it does not torture suspects. Its suspect handling method is usually in compliance with the tenets of criminal justice administration system and democracy."

The statement further added that: "it may be recalled that the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu, had on 6th April, 2021 announced the passing of Afaka after a prolonged illness as well as the condolences of the president to his family. The public should, therefore, disregard the fake news spewed by the online platform."

Online news platform, SaharaReporters, had reported how the late driver perpetrated fraud by making the president sign some documents.

According to the report, though the details of the deal are still sketchy, the whole affair was hushed up by the presidency, which did not want another scandal in the press.

