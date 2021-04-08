Nigeria: Tinubu Lauds Buhari's Wife As Pillar of Support for Her Husband

8 April 2021
This Day (Lagos)
By Deji Elumoye

A former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has described the First Lady, Aisha Buhari, as a strong pillar of support for President Muhammadu Buhari.

Tinubu, who spoke on Thursday at the State House, Abuja as chairman at the presentation of the book 'Aisha Buhari: Being Different', said the First Lady has continued to give the required patriotic support to her husband since his emergence as president in 2015.

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) also described Aisha Buhari as mother of the nation who never shies away from what she believes in.

Those attending the book presentation holding at the Conference Hall of the Presidential Villa include Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo; Chief of Staff to the President, Prof. Ibrahim Gambari; Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege; Chairman of the Nigerian Governors Forum and Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi; former National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole; and Information and Culture Minister, Lai Mohammed.

Others include Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi; Sultan of Sokoto, Sa'id Abubakar III; wife of the Vice-President, Dolapo Osinbajo; Minister for Women Affairs, Pauline Tallen; and former Governor of Nasarawa State, Senator Tanko Al-Makura.

