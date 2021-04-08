Morocco: Senegalese Consulate Opening in Dakhla, Confirms Support for Moroccan Sahara - News Agency

7 April 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Dakar — The opening of the Senegalese Consulate General in Dakhla, a city located in southern Morocco, confirms Dakar's support for the Morocanness of Sahara, Senegalese News Agency (APS) reported on Tuesday, quoting a Consular official in Morocco.

"The opening of this consulate confirms Senegal's supports for the Morocanness of the Sahara", and that the region "belongs to Morocco", Pierre Andre Sene said, on the sidelines of the inauguration Monday by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese abroad, Aïssata Tall Sall, and Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Moroccans Abroad Nasser Bourita, of the Senegalese consular representation in Dakhla.

On this occasion, APS recalled that "the city of Dakhla is 2,000 kilometers from Casablanca, where the nearest Senegalese consulate was located", stressing that around 2,000 to 3,000 Senegalese are currently living in the city of Dakhla.

According to Sene, Senegalese in the southern region work in the informal sector, where some of them are employed in local industries, including hotels.

"It is a city of the future. Several investments have been made by Moroccan authorities. It is a city of transit," he explained, noting that the new consulate will enable Senegalese to obtain administrative papers without having to go to Casablanca or Rabat.

Read the original article on MAP.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Maghreb Arabe Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: MAP

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.