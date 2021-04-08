Morocco: HM the King Congratulates Denis Sassou N'guesso On His Re-Election As President of the Republic of Congo

7 April 2021
Maghreb Arabe Presse (Rabat)

Rabat — His Majesty King Mohammed VI sent a congratulatory message to Denis Sasssou N'guesso on the occasion of his re-election as president of the Republic of Congo.

In this message, the Sovereign addresses His congratulations and wishes of full success to Sassou N'guesso while carrying out his new mandate.

"This re-election is a tribute to your high human qualities and your rich experience. It also testifies to the support of the brotherly Congolese people to the efforts you are making to lead your country on the path of economic and social development," said the Sovereign in this message, commending the excellent level of bilateral cooperation relations.

On this occasion, HM the King voices readiness to continue the joint action to deepen the cooperation relations between the two countries and to open new perspectives for the good of both peoples and for the unity and prosperity of the continent.

