Morocco: Dakar - Morocco's Benhammou Receives Cispaix Award

Dakar — The Africa Center for Strategic Intelligence (CISPaix), an organization based in Dakar, awarded its prize "The Best of Peace and Security-BPS 2020" to Mohammed Benhammou, president of the Moroccan Center for Strategic Studies and president-elect of the Africa Center for Strategic Studies.

"After reviewing the conformity of the actions taken with our research principles and values on equity, diversity and inclusion, the Management of CISPaix decided to award the BPS 2020 Prize to Professor Benhammou, in recognition of the relevance of his actions and perspectives within the community of experts on strategic and security issues," reads a statement by CISPaix received Wednesday by MAP.

In this document signed by Director General of CISPaix, Dr. Abdoul Latif Aidara, the Center expresses "its pride in celebrating, through the award of its distinction 'BPS 2020', the merit of an exemplary person whose actions in favor of the pacification of the world and Africa in particular arouses admiration and is a source of inspiration for all African leaders".

This distinction is a token of recognition that highlights the intellectual contribution of this person to the entire African academic community, said the same source.

An international expert on strategic and security issues, Benhammou is a Professor of Political Science, Public Policy Evaluation and International Relations at the Universities of François Rabelais (Tours) and Mohammed V-Souissi, as well as at the National School of Administration in Rabat.

He is chairman of the Moroccan Center for Strategic Studies (CMES), president-elect of the Africa Center for Strategic Studies, and coordinator of the Washington-based International Strategic Issues Network.