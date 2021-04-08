Liberia: First Lady Weah Reaffirms Support to Girls Development

7 April 2021
Liberia News Agency (Monrovia)
By Decontee M. Wesseh

Monrovia — First Lady Clar Marie Weah has reassured Liberian girls of her unflinching support to their growth and development as well as ensuring that they become confident and productive leaders for tomorrow.

Madame Weah disclosed plans to help girls grow-up being properly guided, cared for and given the requisite support which she was not opportune to receive while growing up as a child.

The First Lady made the statement over the weekend during an interactive discussion with a group of girls, most of whom were students of the ELWA Academy in Paynesville.

She said the students' eloquence and self-confidence exhibited when she first met them impressed her so much that she wanted to work with them in instilling similar qualities in other girls.

Unlike the students, the First Lady recalled that she was rather shy, reserved and less confident as a teen, owing to some forms of insecurity resulting from inadequate parental care during her childhood.

At age three, the First Lady disclosed that her mother migrated and that her father subsequently died while she was eight years old, a situation which caused her to grow up without the needed guidance and support, noting that the condition negatively impacted her life.

As Mother of the Nation, the Liberian First Lady is poised to help girls recover or avoid encountering such a difficult experience.

Madame Weah however urged the gathering of female students ranging from ages 11 to 14 to continue to pursue their education, daring to lead while being respectful, humble and hardworking.

She also commended the girls' parents and school authorities for the level of support they continue to provide, pledging to work with them as they seek to become a better citizen.

For their part, the students commended Madam Weah for the audience with them and her unwavering support to women and girls development, while urging her to continue her humanitarian work in improving the lives of the underprivileged.

Also speaking, a representative of the girls' parents and the ELWA Academy expressed delight and profound appreciation for Mrs. Weah's passion and support for girls.

Read the original article on LINA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Liberia News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: LINA

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.