Liberia: First Lady Weah Reaffirms Support to Girls Development

Monrovia — First Lady Clar Marie Weah has reassured Liberian girls of her unflinching support to their growth and development as well as ensuring that they become confident and productive leaders for tomorrow.

Madame Weah disclosed plans to help girls grow-up being properly guided, cared for and given the requisite support which she was not opportune to receive while growing up as a child.

The First Lady made the statement over the weekend during an interactive discussion with a group of girls, most of whom were students of the ELWA Academy in Paynesville.

She said the students' eloquence and self-confidence exhibited when she first met them impressed her so much that she wanted to work with them in instilling similar qualities in other girls.

Unlike the students, the First Lady recalled that she was rather shy, reserved and less confident as a teen, owing to some forms of insecurity resulting from inadequate parental care during her childhood.

At age three, the First Lady disclosed that her mother migrated and that her father subsequently died while she was eight years old, a situation which caused her to grow up without the needed guidance and support, noting that the condition negatively impacted her life.

As Mother of the Nation, the Liberian First Lady is poised to help girls recover or avoid encountering such a difficult experience.

Madame Weah however urged the gathering of female students ranging from ages 11 to 14 to continue to pursue their education, daring to lead while being respectful, humble and hardworking.

She also commended the girls' parents and school authorities for the level of support they continue to provide, pledging to work with them as they seek to become a better citizen.

For their part, the students commended Madam Weah for the audience with them and her unwavering support to women and girls development, while urging her to continue her humanitarian work in improving the lives of the underprivileged.

Also speaking, a representative of the girls' parents and the ELWA Academy expressed delight and profound appreciation for Mrs. Weah's passion and support for girls.