Eritrea: Announcement From the Ministry of Health

Eleven patients have been diagnosed positive for COVID-19 in tests carried out today at Quarantine Centers in Southern Red Sea, Central, and Southern Regions.

Out of these, four patients are from the Quarantine Center in Rahaita, Southern Red Sea Region. Four other patients are from Quarantine Centers in Asmara, Central Region.The last three patients are from the Quarantine Center in Mendefera, Southern Region.

On the other hand, fifty-seven patients who have been receiving medical treatment in hospitals in Gash Barka (34), and Central (23), Regions have recovered fully and have been discharged from these facilities.

The total number of recovered patients has accordingly risen to 3138 while the number of deaths stands at ten.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country to-date has increased to 3374.

Ministry of Health

Asmara

7 April 2021