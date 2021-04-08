Kenya Has No Capacity to Test for HIV Viral Load, Governors Now Say

8 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Steve Otieno

Kenya has no capacity to test for viral load in HIV/Aids patients, a problem governors say could result in more deaths.

Antiretrovirals (ARVs) are also limited, with some counties having run out of stock.

Suba sub-county in Homa Bay, for example, has no single ARV dose for adults and children.

Regions with paediatric ARV regimen are also not safe as a critical component - identified as Kaltera - cannot be found in the entire country.

"It means the children are not getting the full range of ARVs. This will lead to treatment failure," Council of Governors Health Committee chairman Anyang Nyong'o said.

After consultations with the National Aids and STIs Programme (Nascop) and HIV/Aids high-burden counties, the council requested that guidelines be provided to direct the inclusion of the Nevirapine component into the paediatric regimen.

These emerged on Wednesday during the Council of Governor's Health Committee update on the state of the Kenya's health.

"There is need to increase domestic financing and producing ARV commodities," Governor Nyong'o said.

A meeting between the National Treasury, the Ministry of Health, Nascop and governors will be held on April 12.

It is expected to look into the prevailing HIV/Aids situation and give recommendations.

It was also during the press briefing that the Kisumu governor gave details on Kenya's oxygen supplies.

Prof Nyong'o said the country has 58 oxygen plants, out of which 42 are operational.

He said the 42 have produced 2,828 oxygen cylinders and 730 concentrators.

"At least 3,601 isolation beds are connected to oxygen across the country," Prof Nyong'o said.

Some 395,096 Covid-19 doses have been received in 41 counties.

Prof Nyong'o said 70,883 health workers have received the shots, followed by security officers (120,975), teachers (33,759) and the remaining 115,903 given to the elderly.

"We urge frontline workers and the elderly to ensure they are vaccinated against coronavirus," he said.

Prof Nyong'o added that 5,856 Covid-19 cases in the 41 counties are under home-based care while 7,071 are in isolation.

Contracts for health care workers battling the virus in the 47 counties have been extended for six more months beginning in April.

This happened after consultations between the Public Service Commission and the Council of Governors.

