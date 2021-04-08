Kenya: Anti-IMF Loan Crusader Mutemi Kiama Freed on Bail

8 April 2021
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Richard Munguti

A Nairobi court has released anti-IMF loan crusader Mutemi Kiama on cash bail.

Milimani Senior Resident Magistrate Jane Kamau declined a request by the prosecutor to remand the activist for 14 days saying there are no compelling reasons to warrant his detention.

Mr Kiama was granted Sh500,000 cash bail.

He is accused of being behind a poster circulating on social media indicating that President Uhuru Kenyatta is not authorised to act or transact on behalf of Kenyans. The graphic was posted at a time when Kenyans had trooped online to voice their opposition to loans disbursed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

State prosecutor Joseph Irungu Gitonga pressed for Mr Kiama to be detained for 14 days to enable cybercrime officers to examine the published graphic before deciding what charges to file against him.

"The presidency is a symbol of unity and any attack on him on the institution is contemptuous," Mr Gitonga submitted.

"Police are investigating a case of contravention of a number of the computer misuse and cybercrime Act No.5 0f 2018 including false publication contrary to Section 22 (1) as read with Section 22 (2) (b) and (d) thereof," Mr Gitonga told the magistrate.

He added that the alleged offences were committed on April 5/6 2021 by way of publication on social media.

Corporal Patrick Kibowen, who is one of the detectives handling the case, told the court that Mr Kiama is accused of contravening various provisions of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act including false publication.

The investigator said that a preliminary probe revealed that two Twitter handles, @MutemiWaKiama and @wanjikuRevolt, which posted the graphic, are linked to Mr Kiama.

As a result of the suspected link to the Twitter handles, Mr Kiama was arrested on Monday and detained awaiting arraignment in court.

"Besides the Twitter handles, the suspect published the National Identification Number of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his portrait cautioning the world lending institution against dealing with him," Mr Gitonga said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.