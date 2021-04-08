Kenya: Narok CEC John Marindany Succumbs to Covid-19

Narok County is mourning the loss of a senior local government official, who succumbed to Covid-19 complications on Thursday morning.

County Roads Executive John Marindany died while undergoing treatment at a Nairobi hospital, becoming the first high ranking official in the county to die of the disease.

According to Angata Barrikoi chief Joseph Kirui, Marindany developed breathing problems while he was in his rural home for the Easter holiday.

"He was rushed to Lolgorian Hospital and was later referred to Tenwek Hospital in Bomet County.

"While there, he was diagnosed with Covid-19 and further referred to a Nairobi hospital. Yesterday, at around 3pm he developed more breathing problems and died minutes later," said Mr Kirui, who confirmed the death.

The Nation learnt that the CEC had also been diagnosed with hypertension and diabetes.

After the Covid-19 diagnosis was confirmed on April 6, his immediate family members and other people who had interacted with the CEC were placed on quarantine.

Dedicated and selfless leader

Governor Samuel Tunai condoled with Marindany's family, describing the leader as hardworking, dedicated and selfless.

"I have learned with shock and difficulty of the very untimely death of John Marindany, who until his death, served as a devoted County Executive Committee Member for the Department of Roads and Public Works.

"My administration has suffered a big blow following the death. He was a dedicated member of the County Executive, whose services were a major knob in service delivery," said the governor in his condolence message.

He said his diligence, attention to detail and sacrifice were all evident in the responsibilities he held within the county executive since 2013.