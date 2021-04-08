Egypt: Sisi - Secured & Smart Documents Complex to Achieve Leap in State's Digitization Plan

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi said on Wednesday 7/4/2021that the secured and smart documents complex will achieve a leap as regards the State's plan of digitization.

Speaking during the inauguration of the secured and smart documents complex, the president added that the complex will help prevent forgery and corruption as well as ensure the governance of procedures.

During the opening of the secured and smart documents complex, President Sisi greeted the Egyptian people on the approaching Holy month of Ramadan.

President Sisi said the establishment of the complex will achieve a great leap, mainly when it integrates with the idea of the smart government to be located in the New Administrative Capital.

The complex will help maximize the State's resources and eliminate evasion of financial liabilities, Sisi added.

The complex will also prevent forgery of certificates because all certificates will be 99.9 percent secured after being issued by the center, Sisi asserted.

"We want to confront corruption and violations," President Sisi said during the opening of the secured and smart documents complex.

The president asserted that the purpose of customs procedures are not only to get money but also to prevent the entry of any substances that may be hazardous to security or any other prohibited materials.

"The cost of this building and its land amounts to 1 billion dollars", President Sisi said at the inauguration of the secured and smart documents complex.

Sisi added that the elements of this project may exist in other countries but such integration may only be in very few countries.

"We need to think well in legislation criminalizing violations on this path," President Sisi stressed.

The president said that each student will have a card, including all his personal data.

The president gave instructions to create secured and documented contracts on all lands and property owned by the state within a period of six months to a year.

President Sisi said the complex was provided with well-trained cadres and equipped with the latest technology.

The president instructed the complex's officials to pay special regard to the health of workers in order to improve their efficiency.

The state spares no effort to make use of every drop of water, the president said, adding that 15 low-lift pumping stations will operate soon.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Egypt Governance ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

President Sisi said that an up-to-date water treatment plant will be opened in Sinai in July.

Such projects aim to develop Sinai through increasing its agricultural lands and providing jobs for its citizens, he noted.

The president said that a third water treatment plant will be established in el Hamam city to reclaim lands in Dabaa and Wadi el Natroun cities.

The state seeks to reclaim more lands to meet the growing demands of citizens and provide jobs for youths, he added.

The president said that he has been concerned over the issue of water since January 2011, adding that citizens need to keep the Nile water clean and avoid dropping waste in it.

He reiterated that Egypt respects the right of other countries to development, but this should not harm its share in Nile River water.

The president also stressed the importance of the canals lining project, which is being carried out nationwide.

MENA