Egypt: Sisi Inspects Secured & Smart Documents Complex

7 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday 7/4/2021inspected the secured and smart documents complex located on the Cairo-Ain Sokhna road.

The complex, a giant technology fortress, has the latest technical potentials in issuing all governmental documents at the highest security level, such as educational certificates, passports and others.

The complex is the largest in the Middle East and Africa

President Sisi was briefed by Eng. Walaa el Gohari on the pulping process where paper is produced and all production stages.

The president also visited a paper and pulp manufacturing fully-equipped lab that includes the latest equipment needed for testing chemicals, bleaches and colors added to the pulp as well as fiber shapes.

The president inspected a plant for producing 2D and 3D holographic images, which are used for securing all types of documents.

He also visited the printing center of secured cards, which prints different kinds of plastic products, such as smart cards and passports.

At the end of the inspection visit, the president was briefed on the different services offered by the complex.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Ethiopia's Grand Dam Talks Collapse

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.