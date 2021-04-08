Egypt: Sisi Inspects Secured & Smart Documents Complex

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Wednesday 7/4/2021inspected the secured and smart documents complex located on the Cairo-Ain Sokhna road.

The complex, a giant technology fortress, has the latest technical potentials in issuing all governmental documents at the highest security level, such as educational certificates, passports and others.

The complex is the largest in the Middle East and Africa

President Sisi was briefed by Eng. Walaa el Gohari on the pulping process where paper is produced and all production stages.

The president also visited a paper and pulp manufacturing fully-equipped lab that includes the latest equipment needed for testing chemicals, bleaches and colors added to the pulp as well as fiber shapes.

The president inspected a plant for producing 2D and 3D holographic images, which are used for securing all types of documents.

He also visited the printing center of secured cards, which prints different kinds of plastic products, such as smart cards and passports.

At the end of the inspection visit, the president was briefed on the different services offered by the complex.