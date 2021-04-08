Tanzania: Kagera Girls Salute President Samia

GIRLS in Kagera region have showered President Samia Suluhu Hassan with praise for the efforts she is making to improve the welfare of women in the country and inclusion of disabled people in her government.

The girls hailed the Head of State yesterday in the region when they spoke to the 'Daily News' in separate occasions during which they said President Samia's insistence on the government resolve to build 26 secondary schools for girls by 2025 is a proof that she cares for women welfare.

Janet Byombalirwa (18), a Form Four student at Rugambwa Girls Secondary School expressed her joy when she heard the President insisting on the implementation of the project.

"We are grateful that president Samia is determined to uplift the welfare of women. Most girls in the country missed out the opportunity to attend schools due to lack of enough schools," she said.

"The implementation of this resolve by the government shows Mama Samia wants to emulate the late Cardinal Laurian Rugambwa, who constructed our school," she said.

President Samia reminded the public on the government decision to construct 26 girls' secondary schools during the swearing in of permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretaries and heads of public institutions in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Mwanaidi Hussein (24), on behalf of People Living With Disabilities (PLWDs), commended President Samia for the inclusion of PLWDs in her government.

"The inclusion of PLWDs in the cabinet line-up is warmly welcome. People Living With Disabilities have the capacity and ability to perform well if they are given the chance. "For many decades women have been marginalised due to outdated cultural practices with many communities regarding a woman as a person who deserves to be in the kitchen," she said.

She said President Samia has started on the right foot, asking her to cast a closer eye on rural women and children who continue to suffer debilitating poverty occasioned by retrogressive cultural practices and the politics of marginalisation.

The only source of financial freedom for rural women is productive agricultural enterprises, which unfortunately have not been strengthened enough to erase the circle of poverty.