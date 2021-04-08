Rwanda: Volleyball - the Story of Sebalinda, Celebrated Volleyball Player Killed in the Genocide

Dominique Sebalinda Ngoga was one of the most popular volleyball players in Rwanda before he was killed during the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi which claimed over one million lives.

Born in 1962, Sebalinda was not only very tall, something that helped him in his career but according to his big brother Kajugiro Sebalinda, who coaches young volleyball players, he was one of the best players that the country has even produced.

He played for University of Rwanda, Groupe Scolaire de Butare, P.S. Kabgayi, Foudres and Muzinga volleyball club of Burundi.

In 1994, Sebalinda decided to return back to Rwanda where he played for Kigali Volleyball Club which at that time was known as Buhiri. It is during this time that he met his untimely death at the hands of the Interahamwe militia, which is responsible for the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

Several people who knew said he was a kind person who liked to joke a lot.

During the Genocide, he was killed together with most of his family which included his two young brothers, two sisters and both their parents.

However, two of his brothers and a sister survived, they are Antoine Sebalinda, Fidele Kajugiro Sebalinda and Cécile Sebalinda, who stays in France. Every April 20, the surviving Sebalinda family commemorates the death of their parents and siblings.

Prior to his death, he worked at University of Rwanda. He was killed in Cyarwa sector, Butare Southern Province.

Sebalinda played for the national volleyball team from 1986 to 1994. In that period, he helped Rwanda win a regional bronze medal in 1989.

He helped Rwanda finish second behind Congo Brazzaville in an Africa cup volleyball tournament in Cameroon. His big brother Antoine, says despite what happened in Rwanda 19 years ago, the sport (volleyball) can help heal the Genocide wounds and unite Rwandans.

Some of the indentified slain volleyball players, include; Benjamin Iminamikore, Regis Murekezi, Pracide Ntagugura, Basile Ntagwabira, Egide Kumuyange, Casius Kaonji, Egide Kayiranga, Emmanuel Hategekimana, Michael Gasinzigwa, Theoneste Rutayisire, Justin Niyongira, Alphonse Kagenza, all from the National University of Rwanda.

Others include Eric Kayiranga, Eugene Gabiro, Dominique Ngonga Sebalinda, Alfred 'Toto' Butare , Innocent Rwagashayija, who played for Group Scolaire de Butare (GSOB).

They also include Martin Mukeshimana, Venant Urimubenshi, JMV Rukamba, Jean de la Croix Mugandura, Innocent Ntaganira and Theogene Rwagahungu of Kigali Volleyball club (KVC), previously Buhiri.

Others are Innocent Hategekimana, Jules Sebalinda, Camile Gakebuka, JMV Ngarambe, Jean Bosco Tumukuze, Toussait Rutiyomba, Alphose Rutsindura, Abdallah Uwimana all were in Petit Seminaire de Butare, Marcellin Rugira, Vicent Gakwaya, Andre Kayigamba who played for Minitransco.

Esdas Ngamije, Jean Pierre Rudandi, Sosthene Kabagema (EWSA), and Jean Bosco Rugira in Kigoma, M. Gorethe and Kamazi Mignone (Les Lionnes), Karasira (Ouragan), Landourd Rugenera (College St Andre) were also killed.

Others were; Berchamans Ugeziwe (Petit Seminaire Ndera), William Mugaragu (Ecole des Sciences Byimana), Fraterne Rutayisire (Minijust) and Murego Clement (Groupe Scolaire Shyogwe).

