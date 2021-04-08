Nigeria: Boko Haram - Chadian President Visits Buhari in Abuja

27 March 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Agency Report

Mr Buhari and President Idriss Deby deliberated on sub-regional issues including security challenges occasioned by the activities of the Boko Haram.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Saturday met with Chadian President, Idriss Deby, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chadian leader, a field marshal, who arrived at the Presidential Villa at about 12.15 p.m., was received by Mr Buhari at the forecourt of the villa.

It was gathered that the two leaders would deliberate on sub-regional issues including security challenges occasioned by the activities of Boko Haram.

Mr Buhari and the Chadian leader last met face-to-face in June 2019 on the sidelines of the Organisation of Islamic Conference summit in Makkah, Saudi Arabia.

Mr Buhari last visited N'Djamena, the Chadian capital, in April 2019 where he participated in a one-day Extraordinary Session of the Conference of Heads of State and Government of the Community of Sahel-Saharan States.

It was further gathered that the Chadian leader, who is standing for re-election for a sixth term, may brief the Nigerian leader on the forthcoming Chad's presidential election on April 11.

Mr Deby, who has ruled Chad for 30 years, began his campaign for a sixth term on March 13, calling for unity after rival protests were banned.

The Chadian leader is expected to brief the media at the end of his one-day official visit to Nigeria.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, and the Director-General, National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ahmed Rufa'i, were among those in the forecourt to welcome Mr Deby.

Others include the National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, and Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello.

(NAN)

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

