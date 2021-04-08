Zimbabwe: Media Challenged to Drive Development Agenda

Zimbabwean media organisations have been challenged to embrace their role as champions of nation building to help the country achieve its development aspirations in line with Vision 2030.

Delivering her keynote address during the virtual 10th anniversary celebrations for the Daily News this morning, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said media, irrespective of ownership, should be motivated by national interest.

"Ladies and gentlemen allow me to challenge members of the fourth estate, to understand that you are at the core of Zimbabwe's development, because first of all, you are Zimbabweans. In Zimbabwe, media has an important role in advancing a pro-poor development agenda, as well as supporting economic growth by stimulating consumer markets and fostering national unity," she said.

She said since the advent of the second republic, Government had done all in its power to make journalists operate in an optimal environment as evidenced by the easing of access to information from various government departments.

She said her ministry would continue working closely with the media to improve the work of journalists in developmental reporting.