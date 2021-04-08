Algeria: Hydrocarbons - Government Examines Granting Reduced Rates of Royalty and Income Tax

7 April 2021
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

ALGIERS-The Government has examined a draft executive decree defining the modalities of granting reduced rates of the hydrocarbon royalty and income tax, said the Prime Ministry in a communiqué.

This draft decree was discussed at a Government meeting held Wednesday by videoconference and chaired by Prime Minister Abdelaziz Djerad, said the same source.

A draft decree defining the terms of granting reduced rates of hydrocarbon royalty and income tax on hydrocarbons has been examined.

The law 19-13 has set the rate of hydrocarbon royalty and income tax on hydrocarbons on the quantities of hydrocarbons extracted from a perimeter of exploitation.

However, under certain conditions related to the geological complexity of deposits or technical difficulties of extraction of hydrocarbons, the expected profitability of the deposit could be insufficient compared to the amount the investment made.

In this regard, this draft executive decree defines the terms of granting this reduction, which has an exceptional character.

The other draft executive decree sets the rates of depreciation of investments, which will be taken into account when calculating the tax on the result of the year, achieved by the national company or its foreign partner under the contracts of hydrocarbons.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.