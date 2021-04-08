Zimbabwe: Sisters Linked to Cocaine Syndicate Nabbed

Sisters Oshilla (36) and Panashe (23) Chikwenha of Chitungwiza, who are suspected to be part of a drug peddling syndicate responsible for trafficking cocaine from Brazil and India appeared at the Harare Magistrates' Court after being found in possession of 2.89 grammes of cocaine and 546 grammes of methamphetamine worth $560 000 at their place of residence.

The two were arrested yesterday at the place in Chitungwiza where four passports with valid Indian visas were recovered.

Oshilla and Panashe appeared before Harare regional magistrate Mr Ngoni Nduna charged with dealing in dangerous drugs.

They were not asked to plead to the charges and are expected to apply for bail.

Mrs Netsai Mushayabasa is appearing for the State.