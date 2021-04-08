Angola: Spain's Pedro Sanchez Arrives in Angola

7 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — The President of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón, arrived in Luanda on Wednesday night, for an official visit at the invitation of the Angolan Head of State, João Lourenço.

At the 4 de Fevereiro International Airport, in Luanda, Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón received a warm welcome from the Angolan Foreign Affairs minister, Téte António.

Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón's work agenda foresees, for Thursday morning, the participation in an Angola-Spain business forum.

On the same day, the President of the Government of Spain goes to the Presidential Palace, where a meeting with the Angolan Head of State is scheduled, followed by official talks between delegations from both countries.

Still within the framework of the visit, Pedro Sánchez will witness, at the Presidential Palace, the signing of several legal instruments to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

Still in the Presidential Palace, according to the agenda, the two officials will hold a press conference.

In the afternoon, the President of the Government of Spain will visit some socio-economic undertakings, in Luanda.

Pedro Sánchez is scheduled to leave Luanda on Thursday afternoon en route to Senegal, the second phase of his trip to the African continent.

Development of Bilateral Relations

Bilateral cooperation relations between Angola and the Kingdom of Spain are based on the General Cooperation Agreement, signed on 20 May 1987, and the Additional Agreement to the General Accord, signed in November 1987.

The cooperation between the two countries has been intensified in the business sector with the increase of Spanish companies in Angola.

In 2008, the Kingdom of Spain granted a 600 million euro credit line to Angola, with a view to strengthening bilateral cooperation.

In 2009, the Kingdom of Spain granted a new line of credit to Angola in the amount of 500 million euros, managed by the Spanish Export Credit Insurance Company - CESCE, to encourage exports between the two countries.

The credit lines meant that the cooperation turnover between Angola and Spain reached approximately one billion euros in 2011, compared to 750 million euros in 2010.

