South Africa: Human Settlements On Temporary Housing Units for Masiphumelele Fire Victims

press release

Minister Sisulu Informed that all Masiphumelele fire victims will be allocated by end of the week

The Minister of Human Settlements, Water and Sanitation, Lindiwe Sisulu has been informed that over 800 temporary housing units have been allocated to fire victims of Masiphumelele and that the remaining 18 fire victims are expected to be allocated by end of the week. Towards the end of December last year almost 1000 structures were destroyed by fire leaving people homeless and displaced.

The Minister had made an undertaking that the National Department will provide all the necessary support to the Western Cape Provincial Government in its effort to ensure that the homeless are provided with shelter and necessary resources to rebuild their structures. Accordingly, resources were transferred to the Provincial Department for the purpose of this project.

Minister Sisulu noted that while these are temporary, these housing structures bring about dignity and a sense of normalcy to the lives of the people of the affected areas. "The Housing Development Agency (HDA) and the City of Cape Town have worked tirelessly in implementing what we agreed on in January this year."

Minister Sisulu also appealed to the young people who are affected by the use of their sports field to understand that this is only a temporary measure.

"We want to make it clear to the youth of Masiphumelele that we are not taking their sports field away forever, it's only a short term so that we are able to help those in need now. We are making a promise that the sports field we have used to accommodate some of the Masiphumelele fire victims will be rehabilitated and upgraded", said Minister Sisulu.

The Minister also sent a strong message to those who are trying to defraud government.

"We are not dealing with stock taking. Double-dipping will not be tolerated, and those who have been found to be taking chances will be dealt with accordingly. We are a caring government that is committed to working with all stakeholders for the benefit of our people; our utmost goal is to reach out to everyone in need", added Sisulu.

The Minister also made an undertaking that a Wall of Remembrance will be built on the field on which four boys died when a sand dune collapsed while they were playing.

"This we must do in tribute to four young lives lost and to signify that this should not have happened. These families and their community deserve better and we must make them a priority in service delivery," said the Minister.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Minister of Human Settlements, Ms Pam Tshwete, Western Cape MEC of Human Settlements, Mr Tertius Simmers and MMC for Human Settlements in the City of Cape Town, Cllr Malusi Booi.