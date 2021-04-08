Zimbabwe: Zifa Did Background Checks On Warriors Coach Loga

8 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Eddie Chikamhi

ZIFA board member and chairman of the Technical and Development Committee, Bryton Malandule, has said background checks were conducted when Croatian coach Zdravko Logarusic was appointed to lead the Warriors last year.

There have been concerns about the 55-year old's qualifications after it was reported that his UEFA Pro License badge, which he used to get a job in Zimbabwe, was dubious.

However, the Croatian Football Federation have since confirmed that Logarusic indeed acquired the qualification in 2013 and it remains valid until June this year.

ZIFA board member, Malandule, under whose ambit the appointment of national team coaches is done, told The Herald that the Technical Director, Wilson Mutekede, was thorough with all the CVs.

"To put it correctly, when we appointed Loga we did verify his qualifications and in as far as we are concerned he is a holder of a UEFA Pro License. He also has a CAF A license that he acquired in Angola.

"Whether these things are genuine or they are fraudulent, then that is a different issue which we don't know about. But, if ever there was anything amiss I think it could have been picked already.

"Before making an appointment for a national team, we send these qualifications to CAF because CAF have become strict with the issue of hiring people with the right coaching qualifications. So from the Technical and Development standpoint, he is qualified. Our Technical Director did the verification," said Malandule.

The Croatian Football Federation, Tomislav Pacak, told The Herald, there was nothing wrong with Loga's UEFA badges.

"We hereby confirm that Mr Logarušic earned his UEFA Pro license in 2013 at the Croatian Football Federation Football Academy and his current badge (identification card) is valid until 30 June 2021. So, from our side, there is absolutely nothing suspicious about his license," said Pacak.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe have risen five places on the FIFA rankings. The Warriors are now ranked 107th in the world and 24th in Africa.

This comes on the back of the 2-2 draw against Algeria and the 1-0 win over Botswana during the month of March. They possibly could have risen more places if they had avoided defeat in their last AFCON qualifier against Zambia.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.