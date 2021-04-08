South Africa: National Treasury On Its E-Tender Portal Technical Difficulties

press release

The National Treasury e-Tender Portal is currently experiencing technical difficulties. The ICT server infrastructure that hosts the e-Tender portal suffered a crash caused by a technical failure. This resulted in data corruption leading to the unavailability of the site. Technicians have been hard at work to solve the problem. Updates will be provided on progress and it is expected to be resolved as a matter of priority.

The e-Tender Portal downtime does not impact procurement processes and these should still continue to be adhered to.

The e-Tender portal's role is to assist in making it easier for suppliers to be informed of government tender opportunities from one central location while the actual tender processes remain within each individual Organ of State.

While the e-Tender Portal is down, tender information can be accessed from the websites of respective Organs of State. Suppliers should also check newspapers for tender opportunities.

National Treasury has communicated with all stakeholders on compliance actions that need to be taken by Organs of State including that proof of where the bids were advertised needs to be recorded.

National Treasury will notify all affected stakeholders such as suppliers as soon as the e-Tender Portal is functioning again.