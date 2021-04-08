Angola: Secretary of State Reaffirms Commitment to Quality Education System

Huambo — The secretary of State for Higher Education, Eugénio Silva, reaffirmed this Wednesday, in the central Huambo Province , the government's commitment to improving the quality of university education, through the implementation of curricular plan reforms.

According to the official, who spoke on the topic "Higher Education in Angola: challenges, perspectives and its inclusion in the World", during the first edition of the Summer University Summit, the Ministry wants to adapt the academic curricula, with the aim of including more useful and relevant courses.

He said it was a commitment based on the training of staff with the necessary profile to contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

Eugénio Silva informed that all courses lectured by higher education institutions will have about 70 percent of the common content and the other 30 established by the schools themselves.

With this, he added, the intention is to restructure the curricular plans, with a focus on guaranteeing the development of skills, with a more practical dimension.

At this moment, according to the secretary of State, the process of adjusting medical and nursing courses is underway, under the guidance of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

He said that the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Technology and Innovation, with a total of 11,000 teachers, 10,000 of whom are Angolans, where only 11 percent are PhD professors, is strongly engaged in the training of qualified staff.

In this sense, the official announced the opening soon of more masters and doctoral courses, in addition to investing in scientific research, innovation and university extension, through the reinforcement of investment in the sector and the availability of material resources to meet the needs.

On his turn , the vice governor for political, social and economic sector of the central Province of Huambo, Francisco Jamba Kata, highlighted the initiative of creating the Summer University Summit platform, for allowing the discussion of ideas that will contribute to academic growth of the youth.

Happening under the motto: "The engagement of youth in the development of the country", participants in the event, which runs until Friday, are addressing various social, economic, agricultural, entrepreneurship and sports topics.

In addition to the debates, the event will certainly also be marked with training sessions and community workshops.

Created in 2017 by the citizenship and philanthropy association dubbed "Mais e Comum", the Summer University Summit serves to engage young university students in the development of specific, objective and sustainable actions for their communities.

