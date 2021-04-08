Angola: Spain Invested U.S. $460 Million in Angola

7 April 2021
Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Luanda — Around $460 million is the value of the investment made by Spanish businesspersons in Angola, between 1990 and 2020, as a reflection of a constantly growing commercial portfolio.

Data obtained by ANGOP, from the Angolan Private Investment and Export Promotion Agency (AIPEX), indicate that the amount was applied to a set of 82 projects, in several segments of the economic sector.

Of these investments, the Industry sector leads with 15 projects, with values fixed at US $323.195,00 followed by Fisheries (7 projects, valued at US $59.3million), Civil engineering (23 actions, budgeted at US $41.3million).

In the range of investments made, there is the Service Provision sector with 17 projects, supported by an investment of US $19.4million, among others, as well as in the Extractive Industry, Health, Agriculture and Trade.

The northern Zaire Province is the one that has received most of the Spanish investments in Angola, in the global amount of US $285.890 (five projects), followed by Luanda, with US $72.673.222(64) and Benguela, with US $33.928.000(5 initiatives).

As part of the strengthening of cooperation between Angola and Spain, the head of the Government of Spain, Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón, arrived in the country on Wednesday night, for an official visit, at the invitation of the President of the Republic, João Lourenço.

According to the programme of the visit, this Thursday Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón is to be received by the Angolan Head of State.

Pedro Sánchez Pérez Castejón is to attend the Angola-Spain Economic Forum and, in the afternoon, the President of the Government of Spain is to visit some socio-economic undertakings, in Luanda.

