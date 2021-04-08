Angola: Manganese Exploration in Quitota Kicks Off Soon

Cacuso (Malanje) — The Quitota Mine, located in Quizenga commune, Municipality of Cacuso, in the north-central Malanje Province, will begin this month the exploration of manganese in the open, with an average monthly production of 10k tonnes.

As part of the National Development Programme, the mining project expects to reach around 40k tonnes of manganese by the end of this year (a product used in the production of special steels, taking into account its resistance, anti-wear and stiffness).

Owned by the company MN-Kitota Exploração Mineira e Comércio Ltd, the mine was licensed in 2020, in a concession of 576 square kilometers, in the area located between the municipalities of Cacuso, Calandula, in the Province of Malanje, extending up to Samba Caju area (Cuanza Norte Province).

In order to assess the preparations for its start-up, a delegation from the Ministry of Mineral Resources, Oil and Gas, headed by the national director of Mineral Resources, André Buta Neto, worked on Tuesday in the region.

The head of the mine, Miguel Sérgio Teixeira, guaranteed that everything is being done so that the project is inaugurated on the 19th of this month.

"We are carrying out work on the exploration fronts, setting up the crushing and ore extraction lines", he said, adding that the project will have two exploration phases, the first in the open and the second underground, with a reserve of 12 million tonnes.

According to Miguel Teixeira, the level of manganese to be explored in the Quitota Mine ranges from 43 to 48%, and the steel companies in the country will be the main destinations for the production, before considering export.

He said that, in this first phase, manganese will be transported to the processing plant located in Luanda, via road, and afterwards by train, through the Quizenga Station, which is 15 kilometers from the mining project.

Miguel Teixeira revealed that around US $15 million was spent to reactivate the mine, which, from 1969 to 1974, was operated by a Dutch company.

In the area of social responsibility, the project, which employed 20 local youths and 6 expatriates, foresees the construction and equipping of a school with 6 classrooms, a health post, as well as support for peasants in the municipality of Cacuso.

