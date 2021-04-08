South Africa: New Covid-Era Shack Dweller Movement Behind Recent Wave of Cape Town Service Delivery Protests

7 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Victoria O'regan

In the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, a Cape Town protest movement has sprung up to agitate for services at new informal settlements with names like Level 2, Covid 19, Social Distance, Pandemic and Lock Down.

The newly established Intlungu yaseMatyotyombeni Movement (IYM) is behind a recent wave of service delivery protests in Cape Town, which have affected major roads, including the R300, the N2 and Baden Powell Drive, as well as Mew Way and Spine Road in Khayelitsha.

Recent protests in Kraaifontein, Khayelitsha, Belhar, Kuilsriver and Mfuleni have resulted in some people being injured, buses and cars being torched and traffic delays due to the barricading of roads with rubble and burning tyres. Read here.

Co-chairperson of the IYM, Xoliswa Tsholoba, told Daily Maverick that since the last shutdown on 23 March, the IYM has had ongoing meetings with the South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) and various other stakeholders about the way forward.

Plans to meet the City of Cape Town to discuss the prioritising of basic services including water, toilets and electricity in new informal settlements, had not yet materialised.

The IYM is planning a joint shutdown along with its stakeholders, according to Tsholoba. The planned shutdown,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

