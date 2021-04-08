South Africa: Soaring Medico-Legal Claims Against State Hospitals - Courts May Consider Forms of Compensation Other Than Lump-Sum Payments

7 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Estelle Ellis

In a case joined by four of the country's health MECs -- whose provinces are hard hit by multimillion-rand negligence claims against their state-run hospitals -- the Constitutional Court has ruled that to argue that compensation must be paid only as a lump sum was 'at odds with the right of access to courts and potentially undermines the right of everyone to have access to healthcare services'.

Courts must be allowed to consider ordering alternative compensation -- other than one lump-sum payment -- for those injured through medical negligence, the Constitutional Court ruled last week.

Given evidence placed before it by four provincial MECs for health, Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga said arguing that the country's courts must stick to ordering lump-sum payouts only, might undermine the public's right to healthcare.

In a previous ruling in 2020, the court found there was a need to develop two common-law rules: The "once-and-for-all" rule and the rule that damages for medical negligence must be paid in money.

"Such development would, first, allow compensation by the provision of physical items or medical services in the public healthcare sector instead of money (the so-called public healthcare defence), or, second, allow for the making of an undertaking...

