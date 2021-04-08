South Africa: Internecine Politics - Internal ANC Battles in Gauteng May Be the Start of a Vicious Cycle

analysis

There is now growing evidence of a dynamic within the ANC in Gauteng which could result in more divisions coming to the surface in the near future. At the same time, the province is an important indicator of how ANC leaders can react when they are under extreme pressure.

The way that the ANC in Gauteng reacts could be a harbinger of how the party as a whole would react should it find itself in a situation in which its hold on political power becomes tenuous, or should it come close to losing an election.

Over the Easter weekend, the City Press newspaper reported on a recording of a meeting that Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi held with departmental officials last year. In the meeting, he appears to be instructing them to ensure that when it comes to tenders, everyone is satisfied. It seems that he also tells them to work through "Mashishi" to ensure that people get tenders.

"Mashishi" is a reference to Abram Mashishi, leader of the SA National Civics Organisation, Sanco, in the Greater Tshwane region.

Mashishi has since denied that he received tenders from Lesufi through this meeting. But he has also said that, as a...