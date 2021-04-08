South Africa: Adam Habib Is No Racist - He Should Be Reinstated At Soas University of London Without Delay

7 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Thuli Madonsela, Justice Malala, Palesa Morudu and Barney Pityana

Professor Adam Habib, the new director of the School of Oriental and African Studies (Soas) in London, was asked to step aside a few weeks ago. Habib previously served as vice-chancellor at the University of the Witwatersrand, one of South Africa's leading academic institutions. He was asked to step aside after he used the 'n-word' in a Zoom meeting with student leaders at Soas.

Based on the original video clip circulating on social media, these are the facts. During the meeting, a participant read a question from another student asking how the School of Oriental and African Studies could make statements about Black Lives Matter "while underfunding the Africa Department... and allowing lecturers to say the n-word in class". Habib responded by verbalising the word, saying its use would be a disciplinary matter, and urging students to bring such incidents to his attention.

Several students were visibly upset with Habib for uttering the word. One student, who is black, said that Habib is not allowed to use that word because he is not black, and had not "suffered 500 years of oppression that black bodies go through every day". Habib became defensive, and even clumsy, saying that the n-word does...

