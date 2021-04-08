Zimbabwe: Boika Arrives in Dubai

8 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Tadious Manyepo

WORLD Boxing Organization Africa welterweight champion Brendon "Boika" Denes has arrived in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, ahead of his bout against Ahmed Samir Dawran in one of the main supporting bouts of a world title on Saturday.

Denes, who left yesterday afternoon accompanied by his coach Ali "Otto" Phiri, touched down in Dubai early this morning having had two stop-overs in Lusaka, Zambia, and Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

He will conduct his first training session later in the day under the watchful eyes of Phiri.

Denes face-off with Dawran in what will be the highly-rated pugilist's first fight outside Africa.

He will use this bout as preparation for his upcoming duel against Tanzanian star Hassan Mwakinyo for the Africa Boxing Union (ABU) next month.

The showdown against Dawran was arranged by Gilbert Munetsi's Box Africa.

