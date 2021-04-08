South Africa: ANC Must 'Confront the Ret's Degenerative Political Whirlwind', Urges Northern Cape Premier

analysis

While Zamani Saul favours letting the Radical Economic Transformation faction go, ANC Treasurer-General Paul Mashatile urges caution and warns against cutting Ace Magashule loose too hastily.

Northern Cape Premier Zamani Saul says that the ANC's Radical Economic Transformation (RET) faction is flexing its muscles and testing its ability to start a split-off political party.

In an opinion article on ewn.co.za, Saul writes that the "RET is neither a faction nor lobby group, but a sample of an establishment of a new political party, which will soon emerge when the push-back strategy fails.

"The RET grouping is still within the ANC for now only because it is calculating the exit costs. The strategy, therefore, of the RET grouping is to use the ANC womb to incubate this new political party until the timing is right to cut the umbilical cord for its independent existence."

This is the first time a senior ANC leader has publicly accused the RET faction of secessionist tendencies. It is a faction associated with former president Jacob Zuma and the party's Secretary-General, Ace Magashule. Its public face is Umkhonto weSizwe Military Veterans Association chairperson Carl Niehaus, who organises the faction on a day-to-day basis.

Saul writes that...