South Africa: Duduzane Zuma Lives High in Dubai - On Our Money

8 April 2021
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ferial Haffajee

President Jacob Zuma's son is living the high life, and he follows on the heels of Africa's anointed political princelings and princesses.

One of the trending social videos over the Easter weekend was of former president Jacob Zuma's son, the telegenic Duduzane Zuma, belting out Madonna's La Isla Bonita while taking a spin in a speedboat with his buddy in the beautiful Dubai marina with its glistening skyscrapers as a backdrop. Then, another one surfaced - this time on a yacht as Duduzane and a bevvy of beautiful young women wished "Max" a happy birthday. You don't see Max on the video.

This mjita is living 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/oJ9Nvjng8q

- K U L A N I (@kulanicool) April 3, 2021

While the father of RET argues for an executive democracy, the future leader of RET was, well, doing what he does best. Sawtafrikha kodwa pic.twitter.com/nUYstqqt77

- Tolokazi (@lizTandwa) April 5, 2021

The undated videos made you want to be "Max" or "'Dudu", as he's sometimes known. The charming young man passed his appearance before the Zondo Commission of Inquiry in 2019 with flying colours as he observed all protocols before chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo. And he showed himself to be loyal...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.