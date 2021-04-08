South Africa: The Art of Advertising - When Good Ads Speak to Our National Psyche

opinion

It's Not Inside It's On Top blends memoir, criticism and cultural commentary around unforgettable moments in South African advertising. The book (named after that famous Cremora ad that some of us will remember, from way back) describes how brands have created definitive cultural moments with ads that have spoken to our national psyche - from 'Yebo Gogo' and 'Glug, Glug' to 'Sgudi Snaysi'. On the cover, Richard Poplak describes it as an alternative history of post-apartheid South Africa. Here is an extract about the 1994 Vodacom advert:

First published in the Daily Maverick 168 weekly newspaper.

As the first of several TV commercials that would fall under Vodacom's long-running "Yebo Gogo" campaigns, "Windmills" begins with a shot of a relatively older black man sitting in a chair, reading a book, in the middle of a remote area near a main road. Clusters of decorative wire windmills spin around him, organised in what looks like a roadside store, of which, presumably, he is the vendor. The intro for Canned Heat's bluesy rock song On the Road Again murmurs in the background, enhancing the old Western movie tone and feel of these visuals.

His choice of clothing - a wide-brimmed felt hat,...