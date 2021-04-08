Namibia: Thirty Years After the Windhoek Declaration On Press Freedom, Global Journalism Is Under Siege

analysis

If the press is cowed into silence and the people robbed of information about the true state of public affairs, detractors have essentially won the unholy war of disinformation. Press freedom blackouts provide fertile ground for not only authoritarianism, but the trampling of all remaining fundamental rights.

At least 60 journalists worldwide lost their lives on the job in 2020, according to Unesco, a sad continuation of targeted attacks on the press, mostly for its obligatory scrutiny of public officials.

In a world that thumps its chest for supposed progress made in guaranteeing press freedom, more than 60 deaths is, by any standard, an astronomical number.

Although what meets the eye in these scenarios is an attack on individual practitioners and who they work for, conventional wisdom would have it that the fundamental victims of this carnage are free speech as a principle, and the citizenry in its entirety.

