Zimbabwe: Govt Issues 400 99-Year Leases

8 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Zvamaida Murwira

Government has so far issued at least 400 farmers with 99-year leases out of a potential of 18 000 potential ones requiring the document, legislators have heard this afternoon.

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, Climate and Rural Resettlement Minister Dr Anxious Masuka said they are determined to accelerate issuance of 99-year leases and it was up to farmers to apply for the document.

Dr Masuka said this today while giving oral evidence before Parliament's portfolio committee on Lands and Agriculture chaired by Gokwe Nembudziya legislator Cde Justice Mayor Wadyajena.

The committee wanted to know the ministry's vision in transforming agriculture in the country.

"Leases are processed in terms of application received from farmers. Once an application has been received, there is a template for assessment first by the Department of Lands. Once that has happened and Parliament has passed that Act, the Zimbabwe Lands Commission Act, it has the mandate to visit that farm using that template, assess the capacity, production and then recommend to the Minister for issuance of 99 year leases. To date we have issued cumulatively just under 400 leases out of the 18 000 potential leases. However, this must not mean that Government has no appetite to accelerate the issuance of leases. I urge therefore farmers to apply," said Dr Masuka.

