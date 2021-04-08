Zimbabwe: Security Guard Arrested After Gunning Down Property Intruder

8 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)
By Freedom Mupanedemo

Police in Gweru have arrested a 55-year-old man employed as a security guard after he shot and killed a man he suspected to be thief after he jumped inside the yard of a house he was manning at night.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Insp Emmanuel Mahoko said police were also looking for assistance in identifying the shooting victim who had no identify particulars when he was shot by the suspect security guard, Masimba Mazendame.

He said, Mazendame who is employed by Temple Amour Security Company was arrested today and was expected to appear in court.

"While Masimba Mazendame was on duty guarding a private property in Lundi Park, he saw an intruder jumping into the yard of the property at night, he fired his rifle and shot the intruder three times. The intruder managed to jump outside but fell to the ground where his body was discovered this morning," said Insp Mahoko.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.