Zimbabwe: Security Guard Arrested After Gunning Down Property Intruder

Police in Gweru have arrested a 55-year-old man employed as a security guard after he shot and killed a man he suspected to be thief after he jumped inside the yard of a house he was manning at night.

Midlands provincial police spokesperson, Insp Emmanuel Mahoko said police were also looking for assistance in identifying the shooting victim who had no identify particulars when he was shot by the suspect security guard, Masimba Mazendame.

He said, Mazendame who is employed by Temple Amour Security Company was arrested today and was expected to appear in court.

"While Masimba Mazendame was on duty guarding a private property in Lundi Park, he saw an intruder jumping into the yard of the property at night, he fired his rifle and shot the intruder three times. The intruder managed to jump outside but fell to the ground where his body was discovered this morning," said Insp Mahoko.