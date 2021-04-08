Namibia: Police Happy With Public Cooperation

8 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Taati Niilenge

ERONGO police have praised members of the public for their involvement in community policing.

According to Erongo police regional commander for community affairs, inspector Ileni Shapumba, more criminal activities were reported to the police by members of the public in the region recently, which will make their communities safer.

Shapumba said police have also been alerted that there are individuals roaming the streets, breaking into houses and robbing people.

"We are happy that people are speaking out. Thieves are all around you. If they do not rob you today, they will do so one day, whether they are your relatives or neighbours. It is important to hand them over to the police. We are warning criminals that they will soon be arrested, if they do not stop their activities," he said.

He advised community members to continue being on the lookout for any suspicious activities in their areas.

Shapumba also praised Namibians for good behaviour during the Easter holidays, as there were only a few criminal activities reported.

Reported cases include one of culpable homicide where a five-year-old child died after being hit by a car and of murder after a man was fatally stabbed on Thursday in Tutaleni area of Walvis Bay.

Others are a domestic violence case, overcrowded bars, lack of responsibility from bar owners and 13 cases of driving under the influence.

"We did not have any vehicle accidents, but we received calls from road users who reported bad driving and the suspects were arrested.

"We urge motorists to consider the safety of other road users. Remember that you are not alone on the road and everybody needs to reach home safely," he said.

