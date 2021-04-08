Mozambique: Another 24 Hours With No Covid-19 Deaths

Maputo — On Wednesday, for the fourth time in a week, the Mozambican health authorities did not report any deaths from the Covid-19 respiratory disease.

The previous days without any reported deaths were last Thursday, Sunday and Monday. The previous date without a single death was 5 January. Deaths were reported every day in February and March. The current Covid-19 death toll stands at 785.

According to a Ministry of Health press release, since the start of the pandemic 491,304 people have been tested for the coronavirus that causes Covid-19, 1,377 of them in the previous 24 hours. Of the samples tested, 831 were from Maputo city, 158 from Nampula, 123 from Niassa, 104 from Inhambane, 86 from Zambezia, 67 from Sofala, 67 from Maputo province, 54 from Cabo Delgado, 52 from Manica, and 35 from Tete. No tests were reported from Gaza.

1,238 of the tests gave negative results, and 139 people tested positive for the coronavirus. This brings the total number of Covid-19 cases diagnosed in Mozambique to 68,431.

Wednesday's positivity rate (the proportion of those tested found to be infected) was 10.1 per cent. This compares with rates of eight per cent on Tuesday, 5.1 per cent on Monday, 9.3 per cent on Sunday and 4.7 per cent on Saturday.

Of the positive cases diagnosed on Wednesday, 135 were Mozambicans and four were foreigners (the Ministry release did not give their nationalities). 84 were men or boys and 55 were women or girls. 12 were children under the age of 15, and eight were over 65 years old.

58 of the new cases (41.7 per cent), were from Maputo city, 26 from Nampula, 22 from Niassa, and 11 from Zambezia. There were also seven cases from Sofala, seven from Maputo province, five from Inhambane, two from Tete, and one from Manica, None of those tested in Cabo Delgado were positive.

Over the same 24 hour period, nine Covid-19 patients were discharged from hospital (five in Maputo, two in Matola, one in Inhambane and one in Tete), and three new cases were admitted (two in Maputo and one in Inhambane).

The number of people under medical care in the Covid-19 wars fell to 68 on Wednesday (down from 74 recorded on Tuesday). 45 of these patients (66.2 per cent) were in Maputo. There were also eight patients on Zambezia, six in Nampula, five in Sofala, three in Matola, and one in Inhambane. There were no patients hospitalised in the Covid-19 facilities in Cabo Delgado, Niassa, Tete, Manica or Gaza.

The Ministry also reported that a further 137 people were declared fully recovered from Covid-19 on Wednesday - 65 in Zambezia, 42 in Inhambane and 30 in Maputo province. The total number of recoveries now stands at 58,063, or 84.8 per cent of all those ever diagnosed with Covid-19 on Mozambique.

The number of active Covid-19 cases is now 9.579 (up slightly from the 9,577 reported on Tuesday). The geographical distribution of these cases is: Maputo city, 7,429 (77. 6 per cent of the total); Maputo province, 842; Sofala, 368; Nampula, 267; Zambezia, 169; Niassa, 162; Inhambane, 151; Cabo Delgado, 83; Gaza, 60; Tete, 50; and Manica, seven.