Southern Africa: Foreign Involvement Growing in Mozambique Counterinsurgency

Google Maps/screenshot
A map showing the location of Palma in northern Mozambique.
6 April 2021
Council on Foreign Relations (New York)
Blog By John Campbell

Jihadi attacks in Mozambique's Cabo Delgado province are accelerating, with heavy fighting breaking out around the town of Palma. In response, South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa sent South African troops to evacuate South African nationals.

The French oil and gas company Total has evacuated its employees from its Afungi gas facility and suspended construction on a $20 billion project.

The Maputo government has, for much of the insurgency, routinely declined international help. But with the jihadi group Ansar al Sunna (ASWJ) increasing in strength, international assistance is now being accepted with greater regularity.

Thus far, the Biden administration has sent a special forces detachment to provide counterinsurgency training to Mozambican forces. Portugal and the European Union are offering assistance as well. Maputo has requested military assistance from South Africa, but Ramaphosa declined on the basis that the insurgency is too big for a bilateral response. Meanwhile, the contract with South African private military contractor Dyck Advisory Group will not be renewed.

The relevant multilateral security pact in the region is the Southern African Development Community (SADC), which will meet on Thursday to discuss the situation in northern Mozambique but apparently lacks the necessary funding to provide significant assistance. Further potential outside financial assistance from the European Union, South Africa, or the United States should not be ruled out, though it is unclear at present what the method of providing such assistance would be. SADC has not been particularly successful at conflict resolution and donors may well seek a different vehicle for providing their assistance.

Blog posts represent the views of CFR fellows and staff and not those of CFR, which takes no institutional positions.

Read the original article on CFR.

More on This
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
South Africa Repatriates Citizens Trapped in Northern Mozambique
Total Evacuates Mozambique as Crisis Deepens
Displacement in Northern Mozambique May Reach One Million - UN
Children Murdered in Mozambique As Conflict Intensifies - NGO
Relief For Nyusi's Govt As Japan Grants Mozambique Debt Relief
Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Council on Foreign Relations. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: CFR

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.