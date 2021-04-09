Nigeria: Gunmen Attack Third Police Station in Imo in Less Than 72 Hours

Uwe Dedering/Wikimedia Commons
Imo State.
8 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Cletus Ukpong

One police officer is missing after the attack, a police spokesperson says.

Unknown gunmen have attacked a third police station in Imo State, Nigeria's South-east, in less than 72 hours.

The attack occurred in the early hours of Thursday at the Mbiere Divisional Police Headquarters in Mbaitoli Local Government Area of the state, The Punch newspaper has reported.

Two similar attacks, including the one at the police headquarters and the prisons headquarters in the state, have taken place before now.

The second attack was carried out a few hours after the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, accompanied by the then Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, visited the state to assess the damage done to the police headquarters.

During the latest attack, the gunmen reportedly freed some suspects from the police detention facility and also carted away phones belonging to suspects and police officers.

A police spokesperson in the state, Orlando Ikeokwu, confirmed the incident, but said the officers on duty repelled the attack, according to The Punch newspaper.

Mr Ikeokwu, a superintendent of police, said one officer was missing and that two sustained injuries during the attack.

The Punch reported that the gunmen also attacked a military base at Ukwuorji, burnt a soldier inside a car and razed four vehicles belonging to the military.

The attack has brought to six the number of police facilities targeted in the state between February and April.

They are Obowo, Aboh Mbaise, Ihite/Uboma, Isiala Mbano, Ehime Mbano, and now Mbiere, as well as the police headquarters in the state.

There has been spate of attacks on police officers and police facilities lately around the country's South-east and South-south regions.

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Premium Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.