Nigeria: Buhari Says He's Taking 'Short Rest' in London, Writes Jordanian King

8 April 2021
Premium Times (Abuja)

Mr Buhari said this in a letter to the King of Jordan, Abdullah Al-Hussein.

President Muhammadu Buhari has described his latest medical trip to London as a 'short rest.'

Mr Buhari said this in a letter to the King of Jordan, Abdullah Al-Hussein.

Mr Buhari travelled to London last week for 'medical check-up,' according to his office. He is due back in Nigeria in the second week of April, his office said.

The president has been criticised by many Nigerians for travelling for medical treatment at a time resident doctors in the country were preparing for a nationwide strike. The doctors commenced the strike two days after the president's trip and are still on strike.

Details of Mr Buhari's letter to the Jordanian king was contained in a Thursday statement by Mr Buhari's spokesperson, Garba Shehu.

Read the full statement by Mr Shehu below.

PRESIDENT BUHARI WRITES JORDAN'S KING ABDULLAH, CONVEYS GOOD WISHES AND SOLIDARITY

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a letter of good wishes and solidarity to King Abdullah ll Bin Al-Hussein, King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, following the resolution of a recent rift in the royal family.

In the letter personally signed by him, President Buhari said he felt much disturbed when he heard reports of the problem but felt reassured when he learnt that everything had amicably been resolved.

The letter reads in part: "While here in London taking a short rest, I was profoundly disturbed to read from international news agencies of attempts to destabilise the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan.

"Your exemplary leadership since ascending the throne has attracted worldwide admiration. Relations between Nigeria and Jordan have been excellent and I thank you for the part you have played in this relationship.

"Your Majesty, I am much heartened that matters have now been resolved and I pray that the Hashemite Kingdom continues to not only remain peaceful, but also a major beacon of hope for the region under Your Majesty's wise guidance."

President Buhari extended to the King the assurances of his highest personal regards.

Garba Shehu

Senior Special Assistant to the President

(Media & Publicity)

April 8, 2021

