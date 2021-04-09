Kenya: Uasin Gishu Hospitals Hit By Shortage of ICU Beds

Uasin Gishu County has been overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases with most health facilities facing acute shortage of Intensive Care Unit beds.

The devolved unit, with an estimated population of 1.2 million people, is struggling to cope with the increasing number of Covid-19 patients seeking treatment in public and private health facilities.

As a result the county Health Executive Dr Evelyn Rotich has urged members of the public to follow the Covid-19 rules to slow the transmission of the virus.

"The ICU beds in most public and private hospitals are now full. We have 54 oxygen cylinders at Kimalel isolation center that will assist us for some time. But we are worried if the cases continue to rise," the county official said.

As of Wednesday this week, there were 27 patients in ICU beds and more than 85 others hospitalised in various health facilities in the county, according to the county's health department.

Vaccination

In April alone, 362 cases were tested for Covid-19 with 60 alone turning positive for the virus. Since the Covid-19 was reported, more than 40,000 cases have been reported in the county.

Only 19,000 residents of Uasin Gishu County have been vaccinated out of a target of 100,000 from vulnerable groups such as the elderly, teachers and frontline workers.

The cases of the virus have gone up in the past one month, with Ainabkoi and Kesses sub-counties, accounting for high numbers of patients, according to the health executive.

Dr Rotich regretted that most Covid-19 patients presented themselves to the health facilities late for diagnosis resulting in severe cases.

"We want to urge members of the public to seek help early. Some patients stay for more than two weeks before reporting to the hospitals with serious breathing difficulties. I want to appeal to the public to seek medical attention at the nearest health facility should they feel unwell," Dr Rotich said.

Covid-19 regulations

She attributed the rise in the Covid-19 cases to non-adherence to the laid down Covid-19 regulations.

"In some places, some people in the public transport sector don't limit the number of passengers. We have also observed people attending social events like traditional weddings in large numbers which we believe are contributing to the rising numbers," she added.

Early this week, North Rift counties that included Uasin Gishu, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Elgeyo-Marakwet, Turkana, Baringo and West Pokot received 60,000 doses for vaccination of frontline workers in the region in the first phase.

Uasin Gishu County received 21,000 doses for the vaccination of frontline workers including teachers, health workers and uniformed forces in the first phase.

The doses were distributed at Huruma County Referral Hospital, Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Moi Barracks.