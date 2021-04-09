Kenya: Hells Gate Power Stage Will Portray Kenya's Real Image to the World - Phineas Kimathi

8 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — World Rally Championship (WRC) Safari Rally organizers believe the 9km Hell's Gate Power stage will go a long way in representing Kenya's image to the rest of the world.

WRC Safari Rally CEO Phineas Kimathi during a media tour of the route course remarked; "We chose this particular place for a reason. The Government thinks it's very important to actually run the power stage in such a place and for the simple reason that this gives Kenya's real image."

Kimathi noted that Hell's Gate live coverage will change the perception of the world "that Kenya is not all about what the negative media portrays us to be."

"We are not only talking about wildlife but the strides we have made towards promotion of green energy. Kenya is a country that is developing, yes, but then we have made major strides towards a middle level to be at the top in things like renewable energy. This particular (geothermal) plant here is one of the biggest of its kind in the world," Kimathi, who is also the Kenya Motorsport Federation Chairman said.

Kimathi revealed that beaming the stage live across 155 TV markets will introduce millions of viewers to the scenic landscape thus attracting thousands of tourists to the country."

"When you talk about image, you are talking about many things; you are talking about wildlife, our conservation efforts-then of course you are talking carbon emission and global warming. There is green energy here at Hell's Gate and Kenya ranks among the top five in the world."

Clerk of the Course, Gurvir Bhabra outlined that the morning run of the Power stage will just be a normal stage "but the repeat run will serve as the last stage of the day and indeed the much-anticipated power stage."

At this stage, the first three cars will earn bonus points towards manufacturers', drivers' and navigators' championship points.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda's Bobi Wine Loses Round One in 'Bulletproof' Vehicle Case
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.