Kenya: Nairobi-Based BetKing Premier League Clubs Scheduled for Coronavirus Vaccination

8 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Timothy Olobulu

Nairobi — Nairobi-based BetKing Premier League clubs are scheduled to be vaccinated against COVID-19 on Saturday as the first step towards the resumption of sports in the country.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of Sports had announced the start of a vaccination period for sportsmen especially those with immediate competitions to aid them to return to action and adequately prepare.

In a communique to clubs on Thursday evening, Football Kenya Federation boss Barry Otieno asked clubs to provide a list of 30 players and 10 officials each for the vaccination process which will be undertaken at the Moi Sports Centre Kasarani.

President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the suspension of all sporting activities two weeks ago due to an upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the country, but a positive conversation has been ongoing between Federations and the ministry to find ways to safely resume.

The Federation has already released the schedule of the vaccination exercise which will begin at 9am with Wazito FC players taking the jab while AFC Leopards and league leaders Tusker FC will be the last at 2pm.

