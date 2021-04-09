Kenya: Family of Rugby Legend Ayimba Appeals for Financial Help to Settle Medical Bill

Nairobi — The family of Kenya Sevens legend Benjamin Ayimba is appealing for financial help to cater for his rising medical bill as he continues to get treatment at a Nairobi Hospital where he was admitted three weeks ago with cerebral malaria complications.

Ayimba has been in and out of hospital since January and speaking to Capital Sport, rugby sevens great Oscar Osir, who played alongside Ayimba in their heydays, said his medical care is still on-going and the family needs to urgently raise Ksh 2.5 million to settle medical bill.

Well-wishers can send their contributions through PAYBILL NUMBER 8021673 under Account Name: BENJAMIN AYIMBA MEDICAL

"Benjamin has been in and out of hospital since January and he got admitted again three weeks ago, it started as a minor thing but now it has complicated. Having exhausted medical insurance, his family needs to urgently raise Ksh 2.5 million, we are calling on all well-wishers to help our legend," Osir said.

Ayimba, the former Kenya 7s and 15s Captain, is the most successful local Kenya Sevens Coach, having written history by guiding Kenya to its first ever World Sevens Series Cup title in 2016, winning the Singapore 7s after stunning Fiji 30-7.

Ayimba represented Kenya at Rugby Sevens World Cups (2001 and 2005) as a player and 2009 and then led the country to IRB Sevens victory in Singapore in 2016 as a coach. He has been out of the public limelight since 2020.

Ayimba first managed the Kenya 7s team in the 2011-2012 season before making a comeback in 2015.